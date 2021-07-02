Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – All may not be well in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp if the statement by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua is anything to go by.

This is after he threw his Tanga Tanga teammate under the bus as far as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is concerned fueling anxiety within the DP’s camp.

Speaking during a political debate on TV, Rigathi Gachagua, while opposing the BBI Bill, found himself announcing that the Bill was only good for people of Turkana County, and not Nyeri.

This is significant since the Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok is one of the leading Tanga Tanga members, who has been at the forefront of not only attacking BBI but also saying how it is useless to Turkana people.

According to Gachagua, the current county allocations, and those that will be in place if BBI passes, people from Nyeri will each get 7 shillings, while those from Turkana County will get 20 shillings each, meaning BBI will benefit Turkana’s more than it will benefit Kikuyus.

It is yet to be ascertained whether Gachagua’s remark was a slip of the tongue or if it was something planned, calculated, and finally executed deliberately and with the intent of portraying Governor Nanok in a certain way.

The Kenyan DAILY POST