Monday, 05 July 2021 – A renowned Bungoma artist is battling for her life in a local hospital after she was poisoned in a club last night during a party.

The fast-rising female singer identified as Bukusu Darling was is alleged to have been poisoned by her music competitors.

She ventured into music last year and so far, she has produced 16 songs that have been getting massive airplay.

Her music competitors in Bungoma town are reportedly jealous of her success since she is taking over the airwaves and landing a lot of gigs, prompting them to poison her.

Photos of the singer battling for her life in a hospital within Bungoma town have since emerged online.

Before she was poisoned yesterday in a local club in Bungoma town where she had a sold-out show, she had received threats from her music competitors.

Police are pursuing those who poisoned her.

Here are photos of the singer, who is among the most famous artists in Bungoma town.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.