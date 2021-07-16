Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, has been declared the winner of yesterday’s by-election in Kiambaa which was a two-horse race between Jubilee Party and UDA.

Wanjiku was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after garnering 21,773 votes against Jubilee’s Kariri Njama who garnered 21,263 votes.

Commenting about the Jubilee candidate defeat, revered blogger and social media analyst, Robert Alai, who is a Jubilee Government apologist, said there is nothing like ‘deep state’.

“There is nothing like “Deep State” or “The System.” Those who want to manipulate Kenyans are driving a narrative that there exist some faceless characters who are so powerful beyond the obvious.

“No. Our NIS brothers and sisters are just normal state employees,” Alai wrote on social media.

Alai and some Jubilee Party sycophants were thinking that the ruling party will use the “deep state’ to rig the Kiambaa by-election.

