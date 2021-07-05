Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has commented after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga termed Deputy President William Ruto as ‘high priest’ of corruption.

Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday, Raila, in a thinly veiled attack on Ruto, said he traverses different parts of Kenya with helicopters pretending to be caring enough and donating millions of money to churches and youth and ‘mama mboga and bodaboda riders’ when it is stolen taxpayers’ money from the government.

“Wakati tutashika hatamu, tutahakikisha hao wote ambao ni fisadi wako ndani!” Raila said.

However, in response, Ole Kina, who was having an interview on Citizen TV on Monday, said all politicians including Raila are not saints and they also have corruption scandals.

“There is actually no saint, be it leaders or anyone else, we are all corrupt, even me, the entire Kenyans too,” Ole Kina stated.

