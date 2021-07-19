Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party blogger has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be wary of the ongoing supremacy battle between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

In his comment on his Facebook page, blogger Gordon Opiyo said Uhuru is playing with Raila Odinga and was even aware that Jubilee Party will lose the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election.

He also said Uhuru is aware that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will collapse because he initially planned for its failure.

“Looks like BBI was created to keep Raila, Kalonzo, and Mudavadi busy, as Ruto ate into their strongholds,” Opiyo stated.

The blogger also slammed Raila Odinga, saying Uhuru knows very well that Raila running again in 2022, Ruto stands the best chance of winning and the Head of State is heavily sponsoring Raila to run, and heavily sponsoring Mudavadi and Kalonzo to run separately.

Gordon finalised his statement revealing that in 2022, anyone who will be supported by Uhuru, will fail miserably.

