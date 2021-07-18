Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 July 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress, Jacque Matubia, popularly known as Jolene, has undergone fat freezing as she desperately tries to get a flat tummy.

The renowned actress and TV host posted a photo on her Instagram stories undergoing the process, which cost Ksh 20,000 per session.

She will go for 7 sessions and if you do the maths, she will spend Ksh 140,000 to get the flat tummy.

Jolene has been a victim of body shaming and perhaps that’s why she has decided to go an extra mile in pursuit of a flat tummy.

Fat freezing has become a popular treatment in recent years for those struggling with body fat.

Fat cells are frozen during the process.

Results can vary from person to person, and it may take a few weeks or even months to notice.

If done safely by a professional, fat freezing can indeed help you lose fat.

Here’s a screenshot of what Jolene posted.

