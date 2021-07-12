Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Am a locomotive driver at the SGR and the Chinese have kicked us out of work together with all technical and maintenance staff purporting that we have COVID.

They have colluded with Nairobi West Hospital who carried tests to us and funnily never sent the results to us and rather forwarded to the Chinese who relayed them to us by word of mouth that we are all positive.

We have been requested to visit Nairobi West Hospital for admission and treatment or stay at home till further notice and yet no results have been shared to us.

Nairobi West Hospital are receiving money from the Chinese to visit the SGR, test and doctor results and approve admissions in their facility for Kenyans to kick them out from the sections they intend to keep away from Kenya Railways who claim to take over operations by 2022.

The whole intention is to have Chinese control the locomotive, track and maintenance sections to paralyze the government’s plan to take over SGR.

All technical staff have never resumed work since February 2020 and the few who were at work have now been kicked out to cement their plans to resist take over.

These plans have been rubber stamped by the Deputy General Manager Sammy Gachuhi and the Human Resource Officer Mary Gichuki who gets favors and promotions from Chinese to harass and fire the Kenyan staff at will to reduce the capacity of the government taking over from the Chinese.

Kenya Railways have no idea of the whole scheme and remain rudderless in the operations of SGR.

Their interests are in passenger transport and ticketing not knowing that the day the Chinese will strike the operations will come to a halt.