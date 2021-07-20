Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – A section of leaders from the Muslim community has announced their preferred presidential candidate for the August 9th, 2022, presidential election.

Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and Amani National Congress (ANC) supremo, Musalia Mudavadi, are among political heavyweights who have shown interest in the coveted seat.

However, the Muslim Community in the coast region has picked Ruto as their preferred Presidential candidate.

Sheikh Hassan said the DP has demonstrated that he is not a tribalist and he can unite the whole country using his new party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Hassan said they have settled on Ruto because unlike Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, who keep on talking about constitutional changes, the DP is talking about the economy and how to empower poor Kenyans.

The Muslim also said Ruto has helped Muslim community members a lot and they will pay him back in 2022.

“You have contributed a lot to the Muslim Institutions. We will support your dream God willing,” said Sheikh Hassan.

