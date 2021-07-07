Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – A thug who expected to reap where he didn’t sow was shot after he accosted an armed motorist.

The thug jumped from a motorbike and accosted a man who was driving a salon car as his accomplice waited for him to accomplish the mission.

However, the robbery mission backfired after the armed motorist shot at the thug, leaving him for dead.

His accomplice had to run for his dear life after things went south so fast.

It’s not clear whether the thug survived.

Check out the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.