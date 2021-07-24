Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 July 2021 – In 2018, Reuben Kiborek was arrested after he was accused of raping the daughter of former Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

When the incident happened, he was Chelugui’s personal assistant.

He lured the 16-year-old girl to a hotel in Nakuru on December 23, 2018, and committed the heinous act.

While the case is still in court, the suspected rapist has launched his political career.

He rubs shoulders with Deputy President William Ruto, his son Nick and other Tanga leaders.

Reuben is vying for a Parliamentary seat in 2022 and he has been busy campaigning and accompanying Deputy President’s political caravan.

In one of the posts on his Facebook page, he is seen sharing a light moment with Ruto’s son Nick in the office.

Popular Facebook blogger Dr. Ngugi Kimonjo is wondering why Ruto is always surrounded by people with questionable character.

Ruto is reportedly mentoring the suspected rapist.

Read Dr. Ngugi’s Facebook post and also see photos of the suspected rapist rubbing shoulders with Ruto, his son Nick and other Tanga leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.