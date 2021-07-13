Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Lyda Ddane is among the hottest TV girls in Uganda.

She presents a popular show on NTV Uganda dubbed The Beat.

The show has a huge following among men for obvious reasons.

On social media, she proudly flaunts her gorgeous body and soft thighland to anyone interested to see.

Her juicy thighs, wide curves and stunning brown skin keep men glued on their screens, with some fantasizing how the lucky dude who chews her goodies feels.

If you were to compare her with Kenyan TV girls, she would beat them hands down.

Check out her yummy photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.