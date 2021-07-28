Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 July 2021 – Innocent Kalio Makokha, a 23-year-old student at Mt Kenya University, is the main suspect in the brutal murder of Christine Ambani, a University student who was found murdered in Githurai on July 13, 2021.

The murder suspect was reportedly dating the deceased lady.

He lured her into a lodging in Githurai and murdered her in cold blood.

Christine’s body was found sprawled on the bed with deep stab wounds on her neck.

Innocent then fled after committing the heinous murder.

Detectives revealed that the suspect is a serial killer.

In February this year, he was identified as the culprit behind the murder of his brother, his brother’s wife, and their one-year-old baby.

He killed the three by setting their house ablaze while they were inside.

The middle-aged student, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Needs Education, looks very innocent but he is a dangerous criminal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.