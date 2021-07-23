Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 July 2021 – The father of deceased Kikuyu musician, Wanjaro Junior, has rubbished the suicide theory that was doing rounds in the media and claimed that his son was murdered by shadowy dealers from Nairobi.

Speaking to the press, Wanjaro’s father, Njaro Wairatu, aged 73, said that he received a call from a hidden number on Wednesday this week promising him money and advising him to stop talking to the media about his son’s death.

He wondered why anyone would panic that he was talking to the media if his son committed suicide as alleged.

He stated that events between July 13 to July 17 when his son was reported missing had been stage-managed to create the impression that he had committed suicide over a Sh 700,000 loan.

He further trashed the suicide messages that were found on his son’s phone and alleged that they had been written by his killers to mislead the public.

Wanjaro Junior reportedly rubbed shoulders with underground dealers who ply their trade along Thika Road.

They allegedly killed him after a deal went sour.

Irungu was reported missing after leaving his home in Nairobi on July 13.

His car was found abandoned near River Sagana.

His body was later found dumped at the crocodile-infested Masinga dam.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.