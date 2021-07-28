Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 July 2021 – There was early morning drama in Ongata Rongai after a stray lion was found hiding in a plot by the residents.

A photo that went viral on social media showed the lion hiding in a narrow alley in between a building wall and a fence made of iron sheets.

Officers from Kenya Wildlife Service had a hard time controlling a crowd that had milled around to see the stray lion.

KWS rangers managed to capture the lion in less than 30 minutes and returned it to the park.

It’s not clear how the lion escaped from the 117 square kilometre park.

Here are photos and videos from the early morning drama in Rongai, Kajiado County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.