Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – It has now emerged that the assailant who murdered Kenya Medical Training College student Emily Chepkemboi carried out the heinous murder on Friday night without raising any suspicion among her neighbors who are also students.

What raised queries in the macabre murder is that the deceased student lived in an iron sheet walled room neighboring at least eight others occupied by her fellow students.

Any commotion that could have happened in Emily’s house was likely to attract the attention of her fellow students.

However, the students didn’t hear any commotion on the fateful day that she was murdered.

According to the students, there was loud music in her room on the night she was brutally murdered.

The assailant locked the door and left the compound without being noticed after killing the first-year student.

Emily’s body, which was covered on the bed, was discovered by her fellow students who got suspicious over a foul smell that was emanating from the house.

Her body had stab wounds on the head, neck, and back.

Her boyfriend, who is on the run, is the main suspect in the brutal murder.

Emily was a first-year student pursuing clinical medicine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.