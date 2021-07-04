Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



LOWER AND UPPER PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHING VACANCIES

A well-established school offering primary education is looking to hire more teachers to join their team. The School is located in Nairobi and offers the 8-4-4 and CBC curriculums. We are passionate about professionalism and delivering quality education and learning experiences as we impart 21st-century skills in our interaction with pupils.

Minimum required qualifications & experience

• Trained P1 teacher / Degree in Education with TSC certification and Diploma in ECDE for Lower Primary teachers

• Must be active in co-curricular activities

• Must have 3 years’ minimum teaching experience

Skills and Competencies

• Must be a good communicator – both written and spoken, a team player, an open-minded person, flexible to change, and intrinsically motivated.

How To Apply

Please make your application through recruitmentkenyaapp@gmail.com by close of business 9th July 2021 stating whether you are an upper or lower primary teacher and the main subjects that you teach. e.g Lower Primary or Upper Primary – Maths & Science. Only successful candidates will be contacted.