Sunday, 25 July 2021 – Diamond Platnumz is in South Africa to visit his ex-wife Zari Hassan and bond with his kids.

The flamboyant singer landed in South Africa on Thursday aboard a private jet just to see his kids after his daughter Tiffah was recorded in a video crying and demanding to be taken to Tanzania to see her dad.

Zari is all smiles as she spends time with Diamond and their two kids.

She posted an adorable family photo and thanked her celebrity ex-husband for sparing time for their kids despite his busy schedule.

“It takes only a brave to turn around and do the right thing. The smiles on Tiffah and Nillan are priceless. We appreciate you papa,” she wrote.

Yesterday, Diamond also posted a cute video dancing with his kids at Zari’s lavish mansion and said that the priceless moments brightens his life.

He was teaching his kids to dance to IamPiano, a viral style of music from South Africa.

See the video below.

