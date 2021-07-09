Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – Tables are starting to turn against Deputy President William Ruto a week to the much anticipated Kiambaa by-election.

This is after the UDA point man in the constituency shifted allegiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee, throwing the DP’s camp into a dilemma.

Raymond Kuria dumped Ruto’s UDA at the last minute and threw weight behind Jubilee’s Kariri Njama.

Yesterday, Raymond accompanied Kariri Njama and other Jubilee candidates who were kicked out of the race during nominations to State House.

They met President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed how they can deliver the Kiambaa seat to Jubilee.

Before his debut as a chief campaigner of DP Ruto’s UDA camp, Raymond had contested for the People’s Empowerment Party ticket but was implored to drop his bid in favour of UDA’s John Njuguna.

However, Raymond’s withdrawal from the Kiambaa by-election race was not a walk in the park, it resulted in tension between PEP party leader Moses Kuria and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Moses Kuria had fronted Raymond as PEP candidate, while UDA had fronted John Njuguna, who had the full support of Rigathi Gachagua.

The Mathira MP called on Moses Kuria to drop his candidate as PEP cannot contest against UDA.

But Moses Kuria did not take this kindly, accusing Mathira MP of being jealous and intimidating small parties within UDA.

