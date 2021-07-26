Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 July 2021 – Kenyans are doing anything to survive after losing jobs and closing businesses due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected different sectors of the economy.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared a video on Twitter showing two young men vandalizing road rails in broad daylight.

He noted that nearly all roads have missing rails after they were vandalized.

“During this COVID period as security services laxed and street lights were switched off by authorities due to Uhuru’s misguided curfew, vandalism spiraled out of control.

“Nearly all roads have missing rails,” he wrote and shared the video below.

