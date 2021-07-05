Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Re-advertisement

Closing date: July 19, 2021

Role Purpose

The role holder will be in charge of providing backstopping support to the refugee incentive teachers and head teachers in the ABEs and AEPs in Dadaab refugee. Education in Emergencies project is implemented through a partnership with ECHO under a consortium led by Save the Children. The teachers support officers will ensure quality learning through trainings of refugee teachers, mentorship and quality monitoring. The role holders will also support in ensuring quality benchmarks are developed and observed for better learning outcomes for refugee children. School record keeping, monitoring and implementation of the CBC within the non-formal education. In the event of a major humanitarian emergency, the role holder will be expected to work outside the normal role profile and be able to vary working hours accordingly.

Contract Duration: 10 Months.

No of Vacancies: Two (2) Position

Reporting to: Education Coordinator

Location: Dadaab

Nationality: Kenya National only

Qualifications and Experience

Essential

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in education with a minimum teaching experience of 5 years or more.

Certified P1 teaching qualifications with TSC certification number.

Minimum of three (3) years’ work experience in education sector preferably in refugee set-up.

Experience and in-depth understanding of CBC and non-formal education system.

Proven experience and skills in improving girls’ enrolment, retention and transition.

Soft skills in handling disciplinary and truancy cases involving learners by use of non-violent means such as counselling and guidance.

Knowledge of education in emergencies, education sector policy, child rights and protection issues

Experiences of facilitating community-based training, capacity building school managements, and awareness campaigns

Strong self-starter, able to take initiative and adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

Positive attitude towards community work with emphasis on the ability to learn from communities and support participatory, innovative approaches to problem solving

Excellent communication skills and a willingness to be respectful, kind, sensitive and empathise with all children and their careers

Fluent in written and spoken English, Kiswahili and the local language in the camps and the host community

Good report writing skills

Willingness and capacity to be flexible and accommodating when faced with difficult and frustrating working conditions

Commitment to Save the Children’s Child Protection Policy.

Desirable

Previous experience in working in a consortium with INGOs delivering education and girl child education services

Demonstrated teamwork skills

High level of motivation and enthusiasm for education

Strong interpersonal and problem-solving skills

Local language and contexts

Experience of working with communities and other agencies that support education

The Organization

We employ approximately 25,000 people across the globe and work on the ground in over 100 countries to help children affected by crises, or those that need better healthcare, education and child protection. We also campaign and advocate at the highest levels to realize the right of children and to ensure their voices are heard.

We are working towards three breakthroughs in how the world treats children by 2030:

No child dies from preventable causes before their 5th birthday

All children learn from a quality basic education and that,

Violence against children is no longer tolerated

We know that great people make a great organization, and that our employees play a crucial role in helping us achieve our ambitions for children. We value our people and offer a meaningful and rewarding career, along with a collaborative and inclusive environment where ambition, creativity, and integrity are highly valued.

How to Apply.

Please apply in English saving your CV and covering letter as a single document, including your salary expectations for this role. To see a full a job description, please visit our website at https://kenya.savethechildren.net/careers

We need to keep children safe so our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of children from abuse. Employment is subject to our Child protection standards including background checks and adherence to our Child Safeguarding Policy. All employees are also expected to carry out their duties in accordance with our global anti-harassment policy.

Save the Children is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to employ and assign the best-qualified talent.

Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply

Disclaimer: Save the Children International does not charge any kind of fee at whichever stage of the recruitment process and does not act through recruitment agents

How to Apply

Please follow this link to apply: https://www.aplitrak.com/?adid=a2FiZGltdWhzaW4uNzMxMzkuMTIxODVAc2F2ZXRoZWNoaWxkcmVuYW8uYXBsaXRyYWsuY29t