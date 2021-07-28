Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Renowned entrepreneur and brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, is madly in love with Niya Patel.

Niya and Michelle had dated for quite some time until recently when Michelle confirmed that they are an item, putting an end to rumours that she was dating Makena Njeri.

Besides being lovers, Niya and Michelle are business partners.

They started a fast-rising beauty company Marini Naturals together.

The two lovebirds regularly exchange romantic notes and share stunning photos having great moments despite living in a conservative society.

Here are stunning photos of the couple.

