Kirinyaga University is a chartered government owned and established under the Universities Act No.42 of 2012. At present, the University runs degree programmes across five faculties; Health Sciences, Hospitality and Textile Technology, Pure and Applied Sciences, Business and Education and Engineering and Built Environment. The University, situated about 115 kilometers from Nairobi, is among the vibrant and fastest growing citadels of learning in Kenya.
The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent academic credentials to fill the following vacant positions;
STUDENT COUNSELLOR GRADE 10
Responsibilities
- Provide individual and group counselling services at the University
- Coordinate activities of the Peer Counselors’ in the University
- Organize student orientation exercises to familiarize them with various services at the University
- Participate in organizing sensitization and motivational fora for students in relevant psycho- educative topics as need arises in consultation with Senior Counsellor.
- Refer students who require further assistance for management by relevant specialists
- Keep accurate records of counselling sessions with the students
- Perform any other duty that may be assigned by the immediate Supervisor
Qualifications
- Bachelors’ degree in Counselling Psychology, Psychology(Counselling), Education Psychology (Guidance and Counselling) or any equivalent qualification from a recognized institution. A Masters’ degree in relevant field from a recognized institution will be an added
- Membership of a counselling professional body recognized by Counsellors and Psychologists
- Valid practicing license issued by Counsellors’ and Psychologists’
- Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution
- At least three (3) years’ work experience as a professional counsellor in an education institution
Terms and conditions of service
- Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration
- Employment will be on Permanent and Pensionable terms except for Tutorial
- Those with degrees from foreign universities should attach certificates of equation and recognition of qualifications from Kenya National Qualifications
- Applicants must meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution, 2010
How to Apply
Applicants must submit five (5) copies of applications giving details of the educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and areas of specialization, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae and a copy of most recent letter of appointment.
Interested applicants should send the applications to the undersigned, quoting the reference number for the job applied for so as to be received on or before 9th August, 2021.
THE VICE CHANCELLOR
KIRINYAGA UNIVERSITY
P. O. BOX 143-10300
KERUGOYA
