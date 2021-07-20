Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kirinyaga University is a chartered government owned and established under the Universities Act No.42 of 2012. At present, the University runs degree programmes across five faculties; Health Sciences, Hospitality and Textile Technology, Pure and Applied Sciences, Business and Education and Engineering and Built Environment. The University, situated about 115 kilometers from Nairobi, is among the vibrant and fastest growing citadels of learning in Kenya.

The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent academic credentials to fill the following vacant positions;

STUDENT COUNSELLOR GRADE 10

Responsibilities

Provide individual and group counselling services at the University

Coordinate activities of the Peer Counselors’ in the University

Organize student orientation exercises to familiarize them with various services at the University

Participate in organizing sensitization and motivational fora for students in relevant psycho- educative topics as need arises in consultation with Senior Counsellor.

Refer students who require further assistance for management by relevant specialists

Keep accurate records of counselling sessions with the students

Perform any other duty that may be assigned by the immediate Supervisor

Qualifications

Bachelors’ degree in Counselling Psychology, Psychology(Counselling), Education Psychology (Guidance and Counselling) or any equivalent qualification from a recognized institution. A Masters’ degree in relevant field from a recognized institution will be an added

Membership of a counselling professional body recognized by Counsellors and Psychologists

Valid practicing license issued by Counsellors’ and Psychologists’

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution

At least three (3) years’ work experience as a professional counsellor in an education institution

Terms and conditions of service

Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration

Employment will be on Permanent and Pensionable terms except for Tutorial

Those with degrees from foreign universities should attach certificates of equation and recognition of qualifications from Kenya National Qualifications

Applicants must meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution, 2010

How to Apply

Applicants must submit five (5) copies of applications giving details of the educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and areas of specialization, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae and a copy of most recent letter of appointment.

Interested applicants should send the applications to the undersigned, quoting the reference number for the job applied for so as to be received on or before 9th August, 2021.

THE VICE CHANCELLOR

KIRINYAGA UNIVERSITY

P. O. BOX 143-10300

KERUGOYA