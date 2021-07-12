Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to give President Uhuru Kenyatta space to deliver on his political agenda to the country.

This follows the fallout in NASA where co-principals have accused Raila of running away with their money as well as the BBI question.

Speaking at a church event in Huruma this weekend, Ruto accused the three NASA principals namely Raila, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kalonzo Musyoka of distracting the Head of State, forcing him to veer off his Jubilee agenda.

“They are all greedy and fighting for their own benefits.”

“Some are talking of bullets as others are crying over money.”

“The president was elected to serve all Kenyans, not five, six people,” Ruto said

Ruto claims that the NASA brigade has bombarded the Jubilee party leader with pressure to amend the Constitution, through the BBI process that has since hit a snag.

“They started by bothering him with constitutional amendments but when it hit a dead end, now they want him to arrange them for elections,” the country’s second in command went on.

Ruto’s attack comes in the backdrop of Uhuru’s Ukambani tour where he sought to broker a peace deal between NASA principals ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“Stop wasting the president’s time, let him work for Kenyans.”

“Plan yourself. We didn’t elect him to plan and unite you,” Ruto remarked.

He noted that the nation is fast stagnating economically and politically due to the actions of the NASA principals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST