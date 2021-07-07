Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to drop his hardline stance on corruption if he wants to make it to State House in 2022.

This is after Raila vowed to jail Deputy President William Ruto over corruption if he becomes president in the next year’s polls.

According to Ngunyi, Raila should take some lessons from Ruto and stop fighting corruption because he needs the corruption cartels to win an election.

He noted that corruption is part and parcel of Kenyans’ lifestyle that Raila’s message is very dangerous and might affect his 2022 presidential ambitions.

”If there is one thing that Raila Odinga has not done is to win the support of the deep state, and the cartels of this country, basically the rich guys.”

”Some of these individuals are the people calling the shots around the president and Raila Odinga is scaring them away.”

”In his strategy, he has done almost everything, but the segment of the cartels have never embraced Raila Odinga.”

“This is because of the fear that should he become president, he is likely to introduce radical changes,” Ngunyi stated.

”He should learn from the DP, William Ruto goes to church, and people believe he is the holiest in the country.”

“He plans to show his real character once in office. Raila Odinga needs to hide certain things,” Ngunyi concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST