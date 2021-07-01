Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress Angel Waruinge popularly known as Miss Morgan, has launched a scathing attack on her former colleague, Omosh.

Omosh has been the talk of the town since last Friday after he begged for financial help again, claiming that he had exhausted all the money that had been donated to him.

Miss Morgan told Omosh to stop feeling entitled since the world owes him nothing.

The popular actress said Omosh was ungrateful even after Kenyans helped him when his plight was highlighted earlier this year and described him as a crying wolf.

“My brother we had this discussion and society came through for you because you were a big name.

“But I saw your ungratefulness and this is what has hurt me the most.

You are a crying wolf, you are disappointing so many people.

“We were in that situation before, some chose to ask for help and they got it, some chose to change and they are changing their lives. Some chose not to get back into the addictions and they are thriving.

What you are doing is that you are hurting a big circle, your family, your friends, and former colleagues as we are getting trolled because of this,” she said through her Youtube channel.

“Accept that you need help, it has to come from you. 70% comes from you and the other percentage is from God and your family. People are not talking badly because you disappointed them. You need to style up.

The world owes no one a living so stop feeling entitled.

“Do you know how many people would have wanted to be helped? I am disappointed in you,” she added.

She further advised Kenyans to stop trolling Omosh’s family and let him fight his own battles.

“Alcoholism is a disease and please stop trolling the family and people who are not involved in this story”, she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.