Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed‘s husband Mr. Khalid Hossain Ahmed is dead.

His family said Khalid Ahmed died Thursday morning in Karen Hospital, Nairobi after a short illness.

A family spokesman said the incident happened at about 5 am.

Khalid, a father of two, was largely off public life while committed to his family and business.

Senior government officials rushed to her Nairobi home after the news of the death was made amid plans to bury him.

The family said the CS is more affected given she had in March 2021 lost her brother Esmael Mohammed Jibril, a prominent city businessman, while receiving treatment in India.

National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi sent a message of condolences to Khalid’s family following the demise of their patriarch.

“My dear sister @AMB_A_Mohammed, my deepest condolences to you and family following the untimely demise of your dear husband, Mr. Khalid Hossain Ahmed.

“May Allah grant you strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss.

“Poleni sana. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” Muturi wrote on his Twitter page.

