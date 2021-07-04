Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart, Feisal Bader, could be on the verge of dumping Deputy President William Ruto and UDA.

This is after they secretly met with COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, sparking speculations.

After the meeting, Atwoli, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s right-hand man, posted a photo of him, Aisha Jumwa, and Feisal Bader.

The photo raised eyebrows considering that Atwoli and the two belong to different camps of the political divide.

Besides, Atwoli and Jumwa are foes, often trolling each other in public rallies.

On the other hand, Bader is a lawmaker who was mainly supported by the DP’s allies when campaigning for the Msambweni by-election which was held in December 2020.

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale disclosed that the three leaders met in Malindi and discussed matters politics.

“Could there be something cooking?” Etale posed.

The two leaders have been exchanging words and insults over 2022 succession politics in the past.

In April, Jumwa referred to the COTU boss as ‘Mwanaume bwege’ which is Swahili for a good-for-nothing man.

She explained that Atwoli was only keen on stopping Deputy President William Ruto from becoming president in 2022, but had no aspirations of his own.

On the other hand, Atwoli once ridiculed the MP for his perception of her beauty.

“Achana na huyo mama, hata sio type yangu, huyo hata si taste yangu.

“Anacheza sana na jina yangu. Mpime na ruler, hata hana kiuno (Leave her alone, she is not my type, she is not my taste. She is just playing with my name. She doesn’t even have a waist),” Atwoli had stated.

Jumwa would respond saying that she did not desire the trade unionist either, sparking a back and forth between the leaders and their allies.

