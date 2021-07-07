Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Speaker of the Senate, Ken Lusaka, is currently embroiled in a bitter court battle with a woman alleging to be carrying his unborn child.

Last month, a middle-aged woman identified as Irene Mutaki, moved to court and asked Lusaka to accept responsibility for the unborn child and pay her Sh 25 million as child support.

According to Mutaki’s lawyer, Dunstan Omari, despite Lusaka being a man of means, he has refused, neglected, and ignored to take care of her pre-natal clinics necessary to ensure the wellbeing of the child.

However, in a new turn of events, Lusaka, on Wednesday, admitted that he is indeed the father of the unborn child and promised to take care of the child once he/she is born.

It remains to be seen how this latest development will be treated by the woman who was demanding a Sh 200, 000 monthly upkeep or Sh 25 million lump sum.

