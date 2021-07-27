Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Trouble continues to rock the ruling Jubilee Party after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi also quit the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party.

Muturi quit Jubilee and unveiled the party he will use to contest for the presidency come 2022.

According to sources, Muturi announced that he will seek the presidency in 2022 on Restore and Build Kenya Party which he vowed to revive with the help of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Already Muturi and Murungi have begun the process of changing the Restore and Build Kenya Party officials as the registrar of political parties has already notified the public of this intention.

Since his coronation at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine on May 22, Muturi has been keen on taking over the Mt. Kenya East leadership.

Together with Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Martin Wambora (Embu), and Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Justin Muturi aims at ensuring Mt. Kenya East region is at the Centre of power in 2022.

From their recent stunts, it is now clear that Muturi and Kiraitu Murungi have ditched Uhuru’s Jubilee.

In his book titled Beyond Politics, Kiraitu Murungi said that Jubilee Party is dead calling for its burial.

“The (Jubilee) party is full of horror stories only told in private, behind closed doors.”

“Jubilee is involved in a terrible orgy of suicides, fratricides and infanticides,” Kiraitu Murungi wrote.

The Meru Governor, later on, declared that he will leave the ruling party since it cannot fulfill his political dreams.

