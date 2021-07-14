Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 14 July 2021 – It seems South Africans are looting anything that they come across as violent protests continue across several urban centers.

Business premises including banks have been left in tatters, following massive looting.

Police and military officers have been desperately trying to stop the protests and guard business premises against looters but they are overwhelmed.

This man was among a group of looters who invaded a bank and stole an unknown amount of money.

He was spotted carrying home a looted ATM after the successful looting spree.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.