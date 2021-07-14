Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Violent protests have rocked urban centres in South Africa since last week after former President Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.

Business premises have been completely ransacked and left in tatters, with ATMs and banks broken into.

The heart-breaking video below shows the damage caused by protestors when they invaded banks and ATMs.

According to reports, more than 200 shopping malls had been looted by yesterday.

Residents in affected areas have remained at home, and some have formed what local media call “defence squads” to protect their neighborhoods and businesses as looting and burning continue.

There is no doubt that the unrest is the biggest security challenge that Ramaphosa has faced since he became president in 2018 after ousting Zuma.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.