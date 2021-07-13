Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – South Africa has been rocked by chaos since last week after Jacob Zuma’s supporters flooded to the streets to demand his release

Looting and violence have hit different towns as Zuma’s supporters engage police officers and private security companies in running battles.

Protesters have been blocking roads and looting from business premises, leaving investors with heavy losses.

This young man, who seems well off, joined protesters in looting from a supermarket before driving away in his brand new Mercedes Benz.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.