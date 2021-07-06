Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – Former KTN presenter, Lola Hannigan, has made a comeback on Instagram after a long break.

Lola, a high-end slay queen and a baby mama to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant, Jomo Gecaga, took a break from social media to concentrate on bringing up her child after she gave birth last year.

Gecaga started dating Lola after he parted ways with Ann Kiguta.

Lola is still in shape after giving birth, thanks to regular workouts and strict dieting.

She knows her body is an asset and that’s why she has to work hard to maintain it.

Check out these latest hot photos that she splashed on her Instagram page.

