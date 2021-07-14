Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 14 July 2021 – Infamous beach boy Omar Lali was at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday to give his testimony on the death inquest of his late girlfriend Tecra Muigai, the daughter of Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja.

Omar, who is the main suspect in the murder, arrived in style to give his testimony over the incident that occurred on May 2, 2020.

While appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul, the 51-year-old beach boy looked stunning in a casual outfit that left ladies drooling.

He rocked a pink shirt, khaki trousers, checked coat, and designer shoes.

See the photos below.

