Wednesday, 07 July 2021 – Kameme FM presenter, Mzee Kiengei, celebrated his 5th marriage anniversary with his former side-chick turned wife, Ashley Mugure, yesterday.
Kiengei was divorced by his first wife Keziah after she discovered that he was having a secret affair with Ashley.
After parting ways with his first wife, he went ahead and married his former side-chick.
Kiengei took to social media and gushed over Ashley, who is a fashion blogger, as they celebrated 5 years of blissful marriage.
“5 years of Excitement and Success, Peace and Happy Heights…….Asante pia kwa Zawadi ya Mtoto, You are truly a Crazy Partner who entertained Me to fruitfulness……it’s our 5th Blessed and going on,” he wrote.
This is how they celebrated their 5th marriage anniversary.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
