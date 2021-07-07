Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 July 2021 – Kameme FM presenter, Mzee Kiengei, celebrated his 5th marriage anniversary with his former side-chick turned wife, Ashley Mugure, yesterday.

Kiengei was divorced by his first wife Keziah after she discovered that he was having a secret affair with Ashley.

After parting ways with his first wife, he went ahead and married his former side-chick.

Kiengei took to social media and gushed over Ashley, who is a fashion blogger, as they celebrated 5 years of blissful marriage.

“5 years of Excitement and Success, Peace and Happy Heights…….Asante pia kwa Zawadi ya Mtoto, You are truly a Crazy Partner who entertained Me to fruitfulness……it’s our 5th Blessed and going on,” he wrote.

This is how they celebrated their 5th marriage anniversary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.