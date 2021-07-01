Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Silas Miami, the son of former KTN anchor, Louis Otieno, has refused to visit his ailing mother, whom he accuses of being abusive.

Silas stated that he will never forget what he went through at the hands of her alleged abusive biological mother when he was growing up.

He learnt that his mother was ailing through a third party since he is not on talking terms with her.

“I’m told my abusive mother is very unwell. But this information was relayed to me by a third party because she is too proud to reach out herself. Even at death’s door, she refused to swallow it and apologize-that is what narcissism looks like. Sending thoughts and prayers,” he tweeted.

The tweet attracted many reactions, with his followers asking him to eat humble pie and mend fences with his mother.

However, he put it clear that he will never forgive her.

“I have woken up to so many of you telling me to be the bigger person – to forgive – to go to her. I just want to thank those people so much: they’re made the work of blocking them so much easier for me,’’ he tweeted.

In March this year, Silas revealed that he was kicked out of his parent’s home when he was 17 years old.

Silas is not only angry with his mother, but also his father Louis Otieno, whom he accuses of abandoning him and his siblings when they were growing up.

