Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna and Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, have admitted that Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with Citizen TV presenter Waihiga Mwaura on Tuesday evening, Sifuna said if Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi or former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka face Ruto in the 2022 election, they will lose before polls open at 5 am.

“Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo will fail before the polling stations open,” Sifuna stated.

On his part, Malala said if ODM party leader Raila Odinga faces Ruto in 2022, he will lose the election before Election Day.

“Raila will fail before the election day,” Malala stated.

The two politicians also admitted that the National Super Alliance (NASA) is dead and there is no hope for its revival.

Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta are among politicians calling for NASA revival.

The Kenyan DAILY POST