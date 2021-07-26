Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Socialite Amber Ray has revealed that men are flocking her DM to try their luck after she officially announced that she had parted ways with Jamal Marlow.

Amber confirmed break-up rumours on Friday during a question and answer session with her fans.

After confirming that she is single, men are reportedly flocking her DM to try their luck.

The clout-chasing socialite shared a screenshot of a man wooing her in the DM and bragged that her DM is blowing up after receiving countless messages from thirsty men.

“Small review of my DMS. Lakini ata mnipee time kidogo,” she posted.

Jamal has since reactivated his social media pages after breaking up with the controversial socialite.

It’s alleged that Amber Ray tried to reach out to Jamal through friends after they parted ways but her efforts were futile.

It’s not clear what led to their break up.

