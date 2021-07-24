Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has dismissed claims that the just concluded by-election in Kiambaa was rigged.

On Monday, Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, claimed that the Kiambaa by-election was full of irregularity and IEBC was working with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agents to rig the poll.

But in a statement on Friday evening, Chebukati said the Kiambaa by-election was above reproach, and UDA candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku fairly won the election.

“All the by-elections conducted by the commission since the 2017 General Election have been well-conducted resulting in candidates accepting the results as a true reflection of the will of the people,” Chebukati said.

“In the event, there are any aggrieved parties in the electoral process, they are at liberty to seek legal redress instead of making unwarranted attacks on the electoral management body,” Chebukati added.

Chebukati further said attacks on the commission are not only denting its image but are also “setting a bad precedence ahead of the 2022 general election,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST