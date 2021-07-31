Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 31 July 2021 – 51-year-old beach boy, Omar Lali, has once again caused a commotion on social media after he was spotted getting mushy with a beautiful lady alleged to be his new catch.

In the trending photo that sparked reactions on social media, Lali, who is facing murder charges, is seen pampering the light-skinned lass.

They were reportedly at the airport flying for a vacation.

Netizens rushed to social media and showered praises to the aging beach boy for attracting hot ladies like a magnet.

Others alleged that the Lamu-based playboy might be using witchcraft to lure hot women.

Here’s the photo and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.