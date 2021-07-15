Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 July 2021 – A 20-year-old serial killer identified as Masten Milimo Wanjala, led detectives to a scene where he dumped the bodies of two children after murdering them.

He kidnapped the two kids a few weeks ago in the Majengo area, Nairobi, and murdered them in cold blood, before dumping their bodies in thickets in lower Kabete.

The bloodthirsty vampire has been on a killing spree targeting children between the ages of 12 and 13 years.

Detectives established that the victims were stupefied using a white substance in powder and liquid form, which they were either forced to drink or sprayed with before being executed.

Wanjala is suspected to be behind some of the kidnappings that have rocked the city in the recent past.

Here’s a video of the serial killer leading police to a thicket in lower Kabete where he dumped the bodies of two children that he killed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.