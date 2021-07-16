Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo who allegedly committed suicide is blaming her father for leading her into depression.

According to suicide messages found on her phone, Kangogo is accusing her father of siding with her abusive husband.

In the shocking suicide messages, Kangogo claims that her father disowned her after she parted ways with her husband, who is a senior cop based in Mombasa.

“Depression is real, please assist those you know. My divorce pushed me to be inhuman. My own father disowned me due to failed marriage,” one of the messages retrieved from her phone reads.

Kangogo was married for six years before she parted ways with her husband.

Her husband was one of the men that she had planned to kill.

Here are screenshots of the suicide messages retrieved from her phone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST