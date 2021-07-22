Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 July 2021 – Shocking footage showing the moment armed thugs raided an electric shop and robbed the owner at gunpoint has emerged and left Netizens in shock.

In the mind-blowing footage that exposes the rising insecurity in the country, 5 young men are captured on CCTV accosting a man at his electronic shop.

Fearing for his precious life, the shop owner surrendered after one of the thugs brandished a pistol.

After the badly frightened man surrendered, the merciless hoodlums stormed into the shop and ransacked the cash drawers, before making away with some unknown amount of money and electronic gadgets.

The ruthless thugs who were armed to the teeth did not spare even the customers.

Here’s the shocking video.

The Kenyan DAILT POST.