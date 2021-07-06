Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Three NASA principals have moved to dissolve the coalition ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula have resolved to submit the papers that will see the end of NASA which sponsored ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the 2017 General Election.

Mudavadi has stated that a technical team has been working on the issue that will see NASA collapse.

The technical team, according to Mudavadi, who has declared his presidential bid, is filing the last details before formally submitting the letter of withdrawal to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

“It is a process and something will soon happen.”

“There are procedural issues we have to look at before the final decision is made. Obviously, people are working behind the scene on the matter,” Mudavadi disclosed.

According to the NASA constitution, the coalition will be declared dead if three of the forming parties formally pull out. In this case, if the papers submitted by Wiper Party, ANC, and Ford Kenya are approved by ORPP then NASA will be dissolved.

This comes even after President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to support one of the NASA principals for president in 2022 if only they unite and revive the NASA coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST