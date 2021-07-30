Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 July 2021 – Fresh details on Betty Kyallo’s new boyfriend, Nick Ndeda, have emerged, barely two days after Betty confirmed that they are dating.

According to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, Nick is still married with two sons, although he lives separately with his wife.

They agreed to live separately over infidelity issues but they have never finalized the divorce process, and so, they are still married until the court dissolves their marriage.

A throwback photo of Nick and his wife walking down the aisle was even shared by Edgar to prove the claims.

The youthful lawyer also has a baby mama.

He sired a kid with the baby mama when he was still married.

“Nick Ndenda is a married guy with two sons. He should stop parading himself like a single man.

“He is married and has a baby mama as well.

“The child was sired while he was still married to the wife.

“They are just living separately because of his infidelity issues but they are still together,” the source told Edgar Obare.

It’s not clear whether Betty Kyallo is aware that Nick has never finalized his divorce process, something that may land her in trouble if they decide to get married.

It’s also not clear whether she is aware that Nick has a secret baby mama.

Here are screenshots from Edgar Obare’s Instagram stories disclosing unknown details about Betty Kyallo’s new boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.