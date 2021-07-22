Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



tal

Thursday, July 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged politicians to stop attacking him and instead discuss how to take the country forward.

Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga group have been running amok, criticising and accusing the president of taking the country in the wrong direction.

However, on Thursday, speaking in Kilifi County, Uhuru called upon his critics to come together and share what is affecting Kenyans.

“The father of the nation said abusing him while on other podiums will not help the ailing Kenyans.

“Come let us sit and talk… don’t throw insults at me on the podium somewhere. Where elder seated, there will always be a solution,” he said.

Uhuru’s change of tune comes a week after he was humiliated badly in Kiambaa parliamentary by-election after Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, lost to Ruto’s candidate, John Wanjiku of United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST