Thursday, July 1, 2021 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kimunya, has confirmed that Jubilee Party has written a letter to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) seeking a coalition with the party ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Kimunya, who is also the Kipipiri MP, said the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party is in talks with UDA, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

“In our coalition talks, we have invited all parties including the UDA despite our differences,” Kimunya stated.

Many Kenyans expected that Jubilee would not want anything to do with UDA since the party was formed by Ruto’s allies following disagreements between Uhuru and the DP.

Uhuru, through Jubilee Party top brass, embarked on a ruthless purge against DP Ruto’s allies, who went ahead and formed the UDA party.

Fortunately, UDA, which is barely one year old, has millions of supporters across the country and this is the main reason why Jubilee Party is approaching the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST