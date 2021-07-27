Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Former Police spokesman, Charles Owino, has sensationally claimed that Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has dumped his wife and is now being serviced by a young lady who is a familiar face in his rural home in Siaya county.

According to Owino, who is eying the Siaya Governor seat in 2022, Orengo’s wife Betty Murungi has never been home for a while and it is this ‘young damsel” who welcomes visitors in Orengo’s home.

“Has she ever stayed at home for even ten days and cooked tea for her in-laws?

“She only has a wife that accompanies him as a girlfriend. He has no wife and he is a lawyer.

“He can take me to court if he feels I am lying because I will authenticate my claims,” Owino said.

Owino will be facing off in the Siaya top seat with Orengo, honorable Nicholas Gumbo, and Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi.

The three are likely to fly the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket with the exception of Gumbo who may resort to other alternatives having rebelled in 2017 after he was allegedly rigged out the ticket in favor of the incumbent governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST