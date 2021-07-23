Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 July 2021 – Controversial Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, is in the gossip headlines again after he reportedly beat his wife last Sunday.

According to a juicy scoop shared by ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, Anwar and his wife Aeedah Bambi had a physical fight in their house last Sunday that lasted for several hours.

Anwar allegedly cocked his gun and threatened to shoot his beautiful wife, prompting her to scream for help.

Senator Anwar confronted Aeedah after she took her daughter to spend the night at her baby daddy’s house.

Anwar got mad because he does everything for the girl, including paying school fees for her but Aeedah takes her to spend most of the weekends with her baby daddy.

Sources further reveal that Anwar frequently beats Aeedah, especially when he gets drunk.

She tolerates her abusive husband to save face.

Here are screenshots of Edgar Obare exposing Senator Anwar’s marital woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.