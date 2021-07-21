Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has disowned the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to the utter surprise of many.

Speaking during an interview, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, said BBI is not a matter of life and death for the Orange party and that if the courts stop the process, they will move on.

This comes even as the IEBC has given an indication that there could be a BBI referendum by advertising tenders for referendum materials.

According to Sifuna, the initiative was only a conversation on how to better the lives of Kenyans and nothing more.

“BBI is just a conversation not a matter of life and death for ODM.”

“If the courts stop it we will move on as a fast and you wouldn’t believe it,” Sifuna stated.

He noted that they allowed too much propaganda to be directed at the BBI process and that is why there has been dishonest and disproportionate outrage from Kenyans about the process.

The Court of Appeal is expected to deliver judgment on the Building Bridges Initiative appeal case on August 20, 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST